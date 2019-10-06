News

Authorities responding to structure fire in Cottage Grove

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 09:32 PM CDT

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - Authorities are responding to a structure fire in Cottage Grove on Saturday night.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed firefighters were responding to a fire on Highway MN in Cottage Grove.

Officials confirmed the call was sent shortly after 9 p.m. 

