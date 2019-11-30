Authorities responding to fire on McKenna Boulevard
MADISON, Wis. - Authorities are responding to a residential fire on McKenna Blvd. in Madison on Saturday afternoon.
According to Dane County Dispatch, officials were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of McKenna Blvd.
The Madison Fire Department is handling the incident.
There is no word at this time on injuries.
