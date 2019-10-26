Authorities respond to single-car rollover crash in Marshall

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MARSHALL, Wis. - Officials are on the scene of a single-car crash in the town of Marshall, according to Dane County dispatch.

Authorities received a call at 3:57 p.m. for a single-car rollover crash on Clarkson Road, just off Highway 73.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Marshall Fire and Marshall EMS are on the scene.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.