Authorities respond to single-car rollover crash in Marshall

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 04:19 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 04:19 PM CDT

MARSHALL, Wis. - Officials are on the scene of a single-car crash in the town of Marshall, according to Dane County dispatch. 

Authorities received a call at 3:57 p.m. for a single-car rollover crash on Clarkson Road, just off Highway 73. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Marshall Fire and Marshall EMS are on the scene. 

