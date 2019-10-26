Authorities respond to single-car rollover crash in Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. - Officials are on the scene of a single-car crash in the town of Marshall, according to Dane County dispatch.
Authorities received a call at 3:57 p.m. for a single-car rollover crash on Clarkson Road, just off Highway 73.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Marshall Fire and Marshall EMS are on the scene.
Local And Regional News
