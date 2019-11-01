Programming Notice

Authorities respond to crash with possible injuries in Verona

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 07:43 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:43 PM CDT

VERONA, Wis. - Authorities are responding to a traffic crash with "possible injuries" in Verona on Thursday night. 

According to Dane County Dispatch, officials were called to the 200 block of Harriet Street at 7:04 p.m.

Verona police and fire and Fitchrona EMS are on the scene. 

