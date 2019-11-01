Authorities respond to crash with possible injuries in Verona
VERONA, Wis. - Authorities are responding to a traffic crash with "possible injuries" in Verona on Thursday night.
According to Dane County Dispatch, officials were called to the 200 block of Harriet Street at 7:04 p.m.
Verona police and fire and Fitchrona EMS are on the scene.
