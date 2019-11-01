Authorities looking for people who ran out of car after crash near Juda

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. - The Green County Sheriff's Department is looking for a group of people who ran away from a vehicle after a crash.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway S in the town of Jefferson.

Upon their arrival, the driver of one of the vehicles, Tom Keyser, 38, of Broadhead, said the occupants of the other vehicle ran away from the scene after the crash.

Witnesses told deputies the group in the other vehicle ran away and headed toward the nearby town of Juda. Once in Juda, the group got into a white vehicle and drove off.

Witnesses also said the group of people were Hispanic and had a small child with them.

At the scene, Keyser was cited for operating after revocation. He was also treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

