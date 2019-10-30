Authorities identify officers involved in deadly shooting in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Authorities have released the names of the officers involved in a deadly shooting in Madison.

Sergeant Ryan Gibson is an 18-year veteran with the Madison Police Department, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Police officer Sonny Martinez is an 11-year veteran of MPD, according to the release.

Police officer Justin Nelsen is a five-year veteran of MPD.

The three officers have been put on paid administrative leave.

Authorities said the three officers responded to a weapons violation call around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, at a home along the 6500 block of Raymond Road.

Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said 64-year-old suspect Dean Thomas had a gun and was firing at officers.

Thomas was shot by an officer and died from his injuries at the hospital.

One lane of Raymond Road at Brittany Place was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

DCI is leading the investigation. Investigators will then send their findings to District Attorney's office.

