Authorities identify Mount Pleasant officer who killed teen
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Authorities have identified the Mount Pleasant police officer who shot and killed an 18-year-old man earlier this month.
The state Department of Justice says in a release that Sgt. Eric Giese, a 12-year-veteran of the force, fatally shot Tyrese West, of Racine, on June 15. Giese has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in a fatal officer-involved shooting.
The Racine Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said earlier that the officer attempted to make contact with West when West fled on a bicycle. Following a short pursuit, Giese saw that West was armed. Less-lethal force was unsuccessful and West ignored the officer's commands before Giese fired.
Lifesaving measures failed. A handgun was recovered from the scene, which is just a few blocks south of Racine.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin frac sand mines sit dormant as competition grows
- Woman loses pet tortoise following house fire on Madison's west side
- Two citizens help police arrest alleged drunken driver after hit-and-run, police say
- Evers signs bill allowing for larger liquor sales
- Evers signs bill targeting businesses moving out of state
- Police look for kangaroo reported crossing interstate