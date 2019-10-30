Programming Notice

Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Madison

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 05:07 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:05 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Authorities have identified the 64-year-old man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Madison.

The Dane County Medical Examiner said Dean G. Thomas was pronounced dead at a Madison hospital following the shooting.

Madison police were called to a home along the 6500 block of Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a weapons violation.

Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said a 64-year-old white man with a gun was firing at officers.

Thomas was shot by an officer and died from his injuries at a Madison hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified. 

