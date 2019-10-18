Authorities identify man killed in Juneau County crash

LEMONWEIR TOWNSHIP, Wisc. - The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lemonweir Township.

Deputies responded to Cemetery Road, west of Morrissey Road, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Adam Clough, 44, of Mauston, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the crash, according to Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.

An initial investigation shows Clough was driving westbound on Cemetery Road when he drove off the road, hit a guardrail and overturned into a creek.

Clough was extricated from the vehicle, Oleson said.

He died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

