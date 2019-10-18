Authorities identify man killed in Juneau County crash
LEMONWEIR TOWNSHIP, Wisc. - The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lemonweir Township.
Deputies responded to Cemetery Road, west of Morrissey Road, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Adam Clough, 44, of Mauston, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the crash, according to Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.
An initial investigation shows Clough was driving westbound on Cemetery Road when he drove off the road, hit a guardrail and overturned into a creek.
Clough was extricated from the vehicle, Oleson said.
He died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause of the crash.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Badgers lead Fighting Illini 13-7 at half
- Local musicians come together to form Coyote Brother
- Police searching for bank robber
- Regarding recent rescan for watching News 3 Now over air
- Police respond to burglary, find partially breached garage door
- Local Mod Pizza, Best Buddies team up to promote workplace inclusivity