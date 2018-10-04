Authorities ID woman who died at Marathon County Jail

Authorities have released the name of a - Authorities have released the name of a woman who died at the Marathon County Jail.

The sheriff's office identifies the inmate as 56-year-old Melissa Graebner-Young. She was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested for fifth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorities say Graebner-Young suffered a medical emergency after arriving at the jail. Corrections officers and paramedics tried to revive her but were unsuccessful.

WSAW reports an autopsy was completed Wednesday but results likely won't be known for several weeks.

The investigation into her death continues.