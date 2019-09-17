Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash identified by authorities

MADISON, Wis. - Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run on Madison's north side Thursday night.

Darrell Sunderlage, 60, of Madison died several days after he was struck, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sunderlage was walking along the 1700 block of Northport Drive around 10 p.m., according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

Officers are still looking for the driver who ran into him. The little surveillance footage they have only shows a dark-colored sedan hitting Sunderlage, police said.

It was raining at the time of the crash and the victim was wearing dark clothing. Police said his body landed around 35-yards from where he was struck.

Police believe the car involved will have significant front end damage.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

