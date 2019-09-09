Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Fitchburg crash

Submitted

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a crash in Fitchburg last month.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said 60-year-old Andrew L. Wanderski, of Stoughton, died Aug. 28, shortly after arriving at the hospital after the crash.

According to the news release, Wanderski's motorcycle struck the side of a car at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road MM at McCoy Road.

Wanderski died from injuries he suffered in the wreck, officials said.

Additional testing is underway, the medical examiner's office said Monday. The crash is under investigation by Fitchburg police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fitchburg police said the car involved was cited on suspicion of failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn causing death. Police said the driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.