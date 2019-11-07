LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at Noon

Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

News

Authorities ID man killed during tractor accident in Rock County, family remembers him as 'good man'

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 07:38 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:52 AM CST

TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. - Authorities have identified the man killed during a farming accident early Tuesday morning in Rock County.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, Daniel DeRose Jr., 24, from Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders were sent to a field along the 7500 block of N. Fox Road around 1:15 a.m. in the Town of Porter, where he had been riding in a farm tractor.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, DeRose was attempting to get out of a tractor when he slipped on a mud-covered ladder and was struck by the tractor's rear tires, 

His family talked to News 3 Now earlier this week.

"Daniel is a good man, who if anyone got to know him, loved him," his mother Kami DeRose said. "He had a sense of humor and loved to tease his friends."

The DeRose family also thanked everyone who had contacted them with well wishes.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration