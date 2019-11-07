Authorities ID man killed during tractor accident in Rock County, family remembers him as 'good man'

TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. - Authorities have identified the man killed during a farming accident early Tuesday morning in Rock County.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, Daniel DeRose Jr., 24, from Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders were sent to a field along the 7500 block of N. Fox Road around 1:15 a.m. in the Town of Porter, where he had been riding in a farm tractor.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, DeRose was attempting to get out of a tractor when he slipped on a mud-covered ladder and was struck by the tractor's rear tires,

His family talked to News 3 Now earlier this week.

"Daniel is a good man, who if anyone got to know him, loved him," his mother Kami DeRose said. "He had a sense of humor and loved to tease his friends."

The DeRose family also thanked everyone who had contacted them with well wishes.

