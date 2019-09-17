Authorities ID bicyclist killed in Monona crash early Saturday morning

LIVE NOW

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:05 AM CDT

MONONA, Wis. - Authorities have identified the woman killed during a fatal crash involving a bicycle.

Kay E. Larson, 58, of Fitchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said a 17-year-old driver struck Larson as she rode her bike around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Larson was riding eastbound on West Broadway, near Falcon Circle, when she was struck.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and later released.

