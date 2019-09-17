Authorities ID bicyclist killed in Monona crash early Saturday morning
MONONA, Wis. - Authorities have identified the woman killed during a fatal crash involving a bicycle.
Kay E. Larson, 58, of Fitchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police said a 17-year-old driver struck Larson as she rode her bike around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Larson was riding eastbound on West Broadway, near Falcon Circle, when she was struck.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody and later released.
