Authorities ID bicyclist killed in Monona crash early Saturday morning

MONONA, Wis. - Authorities have identified the woman killed during a fatal crash involving a bicycle.

Kay E. Larson, 58, of Fitchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said a 17-year-old driver struck Larson as she rode her bike around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Larson was riding eastbound on West Broadway, near Falcon Circle, when she was struck.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and later released.

