Atwood Barbershop offers free haircuts, school supplies for fresh start to school year

MADISON, Wis. - With a place as inviting as Atwood Barbershop, it’s no surprise it’s busy, with standing room only on the Sunday before school starts.

"It's a nice safe place to just hang around and stuff,” said Donnavon Henderson, who will be a seventh-grader this year.

“We pretty much know everyone,” owner and barber Terry Moss said.

"Everybody feels comfortable walking in, walking out, feeling good,” his wife and co-owner, Tammy Moss, said. “A fresh haircut means everything.”

On the first day of school, they know an old hairdo just won’t cut it.

“It’s real important, you know,” Terry Moss said. “It gives kids a boost of confidence going into the school year.”

"You need to look nice,” Henderson said.

Terry Moss said he and the barbers were going to try to knock out as many haircuts as they could, and he guessed that number would be about 100.

The barbers did all haircuts for free Sunday.

"(It’s) starting the school year off on a promising note. Giving them hope they fit in like everyone else,” Tammy Moss said. “Maybe the family can't provide it, so it gives them confidence they can fit in with everyone else."

'It feels good,” said Malechi Lee, who is heading into the fifth grade. “You might see like a couple friends that are also like rocking their style."

It's not just free haircuts. More than 100 donated backpacks full of supplies that are helping kids welcome in a fresh start.

"I'm gonna feel confident,” Lee said.

“I feel fresh,” Henderson said. “It just feels amazing.”

#HappeningNow FREE back-to-school haircuts and backpacks at Atwood Barbershop! Helping kids start the year off on the right foot. 😎 pic.twitter.com/zsNYS5ZARB — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) September 2, 2018

This is the fourth year of the event, and the Mosses say it’s just gotten bigger every year.

"Just helping people out. Putting smiles on faces,” Terry Moss said. “That's what I like."