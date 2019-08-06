ATV stolen, 6 others damaged from Monroe Powersports

MONROE, Wis. - Monroe police are searching for five people who stole and damaged multiple ATVs and UTVs.

Monroe police were called to Monroe Powersports on Saturday for a report of a possible burglary.

Investigators said between 11 and 11:45 p.m. Friday, five people stole a 2019 Polaris Outlaw 50 youth ATV from the business.

Those suspects removed another ATV from the business that was found later, and six other ATVs and UTVs had damages to wiring as the burglars are suspected of also trying to take them, according to Monroe police.

Anyone with inormation about this crime is encouraged to call the Monroe Police Department at 608-329-2400, or Green County Crimestoppers at 800-422-7463 (800-IC-CRIME).



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.