PORTAGE, Wis. — The 2023 Columbia County Fair ended Sunday after seven event-filled days.
Taking place on the fairgrounds in Portage, there was something for every member of the family to enjoy.
“I think that everybody has a little something that they enjoy, and that's why we try to bring so many different things and activities and events and bands and animals,” said Nicky Oetzman, the fair’s beer and wine garden manager. “Even at the carnival, they've got a whole bunch of different stuff that you can eat or do.”
Whether it be the animal showings in the barns filled with pigs, cows and goats, the array of food or the carnival rides and games, there is always something to do.
The fairgrounds in Portage are known for their 88-year-old grandstand which hosts multiple events. This year, a demolition derby, a handful of tractor and truck pulls and ATV races could all be seen from the historic stands.
The 2023 ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Marin Stauffacher said that restoring the grandstands is a goal of hers and community members because of their history and significance to the fair.
“We’re working really hard to restore it as it is a historical landmark and a lot of people are pushing to destroy it, but we are really pushing to preserve it and keep it here,” Stauffacher said. “So, I think that’s a really huge point to our fair and why it’s so important to keep these fairs alive because there’s a lot of history behind the fairs here.”
At the fair, 50/50 raffles helped raise money for the cause, but if you want to help restore the grandstands on the Columbia County fairgrounds, you can support the efforthere.
