Attorneys set to refile Wisconsin redistricting complaint

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 08:57 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 08:57 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis - Attorneys seeking to invalidate Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative boundaries are getting ready to file new arguments after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider their lawsuit this past summer.

A dozen voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 alleging Republicans unconstitutionally consolidated GOP power when they redrew the boundaries in 2011. A three-judge panel agreed but the state Justice Department appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court in June refused to hear the case, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue on a statewide basis. Rather than dismissing the lawsuit, the justices gave the plaintiffs a chance to prove they have standing.

The voters' attorneys are expected to file an amended complaint Friday morning in federal court in Madison.

