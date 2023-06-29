MADISON, Wis. — A Madison-based attorney who works on elections issues said the state Senate vote Wednesday to force the confirmation of the state's top elections official does not make sense under state law.
Republicans in the state Senate are pushing to oust Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, who led the state agency through the tumultuous 2020 election. Forcing her confirmation through would hasten the Senate's ability to reject her for another four year term.
Wolfe's current term ends on Friday, and the six-person bipartisan commission that oversees her agency all supported giving her another four year term. The commission split on a 3-0 vote however, with all three Republican commissioners voting to send her confirmation to the state Senate. The three Democratic commissioners abstained from voting, in an effort to keep Wolfe in a legal limbo that would allow her to remain at her post while avoiding a Senate vote.
Jeff Mandell, who represents many liberal groups in election-related lawsuits, said that amounts to no action from the WEC and because of that, the Senate cannot do anything more with the Wolfe confirmation vote.
"No action of the commission can proceed without a majority of all of them," he said. "That is at least four, you need at least one vote from the other party, no one party can control something and make it happen."
Wisconsin elections were previously overseen by a nonpartisan state agency, but was then replaced by the Wisconsin Elections Commission as a bipartisan model instead. The commission is split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, and the agency's administrator implements the decisions made by the commission.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu disputed the notion that commission action needs four votes to pass, saying Wednesday night that he believes the 3-0 vote amounts to unanimous action by the committee to send Wolfe's confirmation to the Senate.
"Three of them didn't vote. So it's a unanimous vote, which is 100%. It's pretty simple math," LeMahieu told reporters Wednesday night.
Commission chair Don Millis, a Republican appointee, said after the vote that the WEC did "fail" to send Wolfe's confirmation to the Senate.
Mandell said there is also not a mechanism for the state Senate to reach down and take up Wolfe's confirmation over the objections of the WEC.
"The statutes are clear here to that it is up to the commission to approve a nominee and send that person to the Senate for confirmation, but the commission can only act," he said.
The action this week leaves Wolfe's status unclear to some degree, likely paving the way for a lawsuit. The legal theory that allows appointed officials to remain in their office after their term expires is a relatively new standard set by the state Supreme Court.
Under that precedent, an office does not become vacant when someone's term in office expires. Mandell says there are only a handful of specific cases under current caselaw that create a vacancy — the death or resignation of that official for instance.
"The court said you can only fill a position if there's a vacancy," he said. "Absent a vacancy, someone can hold over. And the end of a term, as strange as it might seem, as a matter of Wisconsin law, the end of your term does not create a vacancy."
Republicans could resort to impeachment
Short of rejecting her confirmation, Republicans could impeach Wolfe to remove her from the WEC. After winning a special election this spring, Republicans have a two-thirds majority in the state Senate — meaning with their majority in the Assembly, they could impeach a state official without any Democratic input.
Mandell said that would be a high bar for the Legislature to show Wolfe is unfit for office. Under the state constitution, officials can only be impeached for "corrupt conduct in office or for the commission of a crime or misdemeanor."
Impeachment proceedings would have to start in the state Assembly. News 3 Now reached out to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' office to see if that was being considered, but the office did not respond.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.