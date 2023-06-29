Republicans controlling the Wisconsin State Senate introduced a surprise resolution to consider Meagan Wolfe as being appointed Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator despite the fact she was not nominated by a WEC vote.

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison-based attorney who works on elections issues said the state Senate vote Wednesday to force the confirmation of the state's top elections official does not make sense under state law. 

Republicans in the state Senate are pushing to oust Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, who led the state agency through the tumultuous 2020 election. Forcing her confirmation through would hasten the Senate's ability to reject her for another four year term. 