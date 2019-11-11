Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

News

Attorney: Panel won't consider plan to prosecute reporters

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 01:00 PM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 02:19 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Officials in southwestern Wisconsin have dropped a resolution warning journalists they would face prosecution if they edit an upcoming news release.

The Lafayette County Land Conservation Committee was set to vote on the resolution at an emergency meeting Tuesday. But the county's attorney, Nathan Russell, said Monday that the meeting won't happen and he doesn't believe the resolution will come before any county committee "in the near future."

The resolution centers on the upcoming release of findings from a water quality study in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.

The resolution calls for the county chairmen, county conservationists and the Lafayette County conservation committee chairman to craft a news release on the findings. Journalists who alter or edit the release would be prosecuted.

Media law experts say the resolution is clearly unconstitutional.

Russell says the counties can protect the study's "integrity" without a resolution.

 

