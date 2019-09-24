Attorney General Josh Kaul joins coalition opposing Trump changes to food program

MADISON, Wis. - On Monday, Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general against the Trump administration's proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a press release.

According to the release, the proposed changes would take away food assistance from more than 3 million people. The coalition filed a letter against a US Department of Agriculture rule that would eliminate a long-standing policy known as broad based categorical eligibility, which allows states to set their own SNAP eligibility rules based on factors such as cost of living or child care costs.

"This proposed rule is nothing short of cruel. If it goes into effect, thousands of Wisconsinites will lose their FoodShare benefits," Kaul said. "More than half of the Wisconsinites who will lose those benefits will be children or seniors. And this rule will result in increased bureaucracy and administrative costs." ​​​​​​

