Verona school referendum overwhelmingly approved by voters

Verona Area School District Sign

VERONA, Wis. -- The attorney for Verona Area School District security director Corey Saffold pushed back Friday against allegations that Saffold hit a student last month.

Saffold is charged with a single count of child abuse - intentionally causing harm. A complaint filed against Saffold alleges he hit a student in the head with his elbow, wrestled them to the ground, and punched them.