VERONA, Wis. -- The attorney for Verona Area School District security director Corey Saffold pushed back Friday against allegations that Saffold hit a student last month.
Saffold is charged with a single count of child abuse - intentionally causing harm. A complaint filed against Saffold alleges he hit a student in the head with his elbow, wrestled them to the ground, and punched them.
The student had allegedly had been acting out throughout the morning and Saffold had confronted them about their behavior before the physical altercation.
In a statement Friday, Saffold's attorney Robert Kasieta, of Kasieta Legal Group, LLC, defended his client's actions.
Kasieta claimed the student was known to be disruptive and had threatened to assault multiple school staff members. Kasieta also claimed the student had threatened Saffold with physical violence.
"Corey responded reasonably and in the best interest of all students and staff, given the circumstances," Kasieta said. "Because of Mr. Saffold’s involvement, the matter was resolved without anyone other than Mr. Saffold being injured."
Kasieta also claimed that police calls to VASD schools had decreased by about 90% since Saffold was hired as director of security & crisis management.
A hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at Verona Area High School where the VASD Board of Education will determine whether or not to fire Saffold. Kasieta asked community members to attend the meeting and support his client.
