Attention soccer fans: Breese Stevens hosting FIFA World Cup viewing party
MADISON, Wis. - A viewing party for the FIFA World Cup will be held at Breese Stevens Field on July 15.
Fans have been watching the World Cup unfold over the past weeks. The tournament will culminate in the final match, one of the most-viewed events across the world.
Madison Pro Soccer is also using the event as an opportunity to announce the two final names in the campaign to name Madison's new professional soccer team that will debut next spring at halftime.
Seating is limited to 1,000 people, and participants are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Each attendee is allowed to bring one sealed water bottle.
Gates open at 9 a.m., and the match begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
WMSN-TV and Madison Pro Soccer are hosting the event. News 3 assists in the production of its Fox47 newscast.
Local And Regional News
- Consumer Reports: Take care with used car seats
- Beloit police officers play on swing set at local elementary school
- Richland County authorities looking for man in potential child enticement incident
- DOT: Pavement buckled on I-39/90 southbound
- Wisconsin Highway 59 ramp to I-39/90 is closing for three weeks
- Wisconsin man sentenced to 7 years in prison on child porn charges