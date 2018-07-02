Attention soccer fans: Breese Stevens hosting FIFA World Cup viewing party

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal for Belgium in its 2018 World Cup Round of 16 match against Japan at Rostov Arena on July 2 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. After falling behind 2-0, Belgium rallied to win the match 3-2 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal for Belgium in its 2018 World Cup Round of 16 match against Japan at Rostov Arena on July 2 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. After falling behind 2-0, Belgium rallied to win the match 3-2 and advance to the quarterfinals.

MADISON, Wis. - A viewing party for the FIFA World Cup will be held at Breese Stevens Field on July 15.

Fans have been watching the World Cup unfold over the past weeks. The tournament will culminate in the final match, one of the most-viewed events across the world.

Madison Pro Soccer is also using the event as an opportunity to announce the two final names in the campaign to name Madison's new professional soccer team that will debut next spring at halftime.

Seating is limited to 1,000 people, and participants are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Each attendee is allowed to bring one sealed water bottle.

Gates open at 9 a.m., and the match begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

WMSN-TV and Madison Pro Soccer are hosting the event. News 3 assists in the production of its Fox47 newscast.