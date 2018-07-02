News

Attention soccer fans: Breese Stevens hosting FIFA World Cup viewing party

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 06:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 06:21 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A viewing party for the FIFA World Cup will be held at Breese Stevens Field on July 15. 

Fans have been watching the World Cup unfold over the past weeks. The tournament will culminate in the final match, one of the most-viewed events across the world.

Madison Pro Soccer is also using the event as an opportunity to announce the two final names in the campaign to name Madison's new professional soccer team that will debut next spring at halftime.

Seating is limited to 1,000 people, and participants are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Each attendee is allowed to bring one sealed water bottle. 

Gates open at 9 a.m., and the match begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free. 

WMSN-TV and Madison Pro Soccer are hosting the event. News 3 assists in the production of its Fox47 newscast.  

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration