Attacker in sexual assault case sentenced to 20 years in prison

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - The attacker in a stranger sexual assault case was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.

Officials said Dorian Wade, 28, was facing second-degree sexual assault charges after attacking a 24-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student while she walked home on April 7, 2018.

In addition to the prison sentence, Wade will have 10 years of extended supervision.

The prosecutors had asked for 18 years in prison with 15 years of extended supervision, while Wade's attorney asked for four years prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nicholas McNamara said he went over the prosecutors' request because he felt Wade was not being honest.

"If I'd never even heard from this young woman, I would know what happened, and it wasn't what you said just a few weeks ago in a written statement. It's not what you're asking me to believe, and it's not what you've been telling your family, and you extend their suffering by not being truthful to them," McNamara said.

