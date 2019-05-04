Athletes compete in Region 6 Special Olympics track meet

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OREGON, Wis. - More than 300 athletes competed in the Region 6 Special Olympics track and field meet at Oregon High School on Saturday.

The meet inluded several events, from the mini javelin throw to the standing long jump, along with running, walking and wheelchair races and relays that ranged from 25 meters to 1,500 meters.

"We think that Special Olympics is a wonderful opportunity for students who have special needs," said Becky Plank, a coach for Special Olympics athletes. "This is a great experience for them where than can showcase some of their talents and really have their friends and family come and cheer them on, and they get to feel special themselves."

Several athletes from today's meet will advance and get to show off their skills at the Summer Games in June.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.