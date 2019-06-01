Athletes compete in 20th annual Strongman competition

MADISON, Wis. - You may be strong, but are you lift-a-90-pound-iron-log-over-your-head strong?

If you're competing at the 20th annual Capital City Challenge Strongman Competition, you'd better be.

The event was held Saturday morning and afternoon at Olbrich Park in Madison. Athletes competed in five events: Cast Iron Log Lift, Sled Pull, Atlas Stones, Tire Flip and Farmer’s Walk. Each event consists of an individual hoisting or pulling hundreds of pounds, and events are scored for a combination of reps, distance and time.

Karl Kurth started the event in Madison 20 years ago after realizing there was no annual competition for the sport in the area. He was quickly joined by Ford Sheridan, who competed the first year and volunteered to come aboard. The event has continued to grow since then.

“We just love the sport,” Kurth said. “To see that much enthusiasm with other people has been gratifying to us and has made it fun every year.”

Sheridan owns a gym where athletes can practice the events, since each one requires specific implements to perform.



