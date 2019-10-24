ATF offering $5,000 reward for information on Madison Mallards stadium arson

MADISON, Wis. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward Thursday of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for last week's arson at the Madison Mallards stadium.

During their investigation, authorities found an LED camping lantern at the scene that might belong to the arsonist. Officials have asked the public for help with identifying who owned or purchased the lantern, along with any information about the events leading up to the fire itself.

Anyone with information can call the Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Division at 608-266-4488 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

