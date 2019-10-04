ATC sends what mayor calls 'wholly inadequate' response about substation fire investigation
MADISON, Wis. - The company responsible for the July substation fires is responding to the Madison mayor's calls for more information to be released about the investigation.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sent a letter Thursday to the American Transmission Co. demanding that company officials release the full investigative report into what caused a transformer to blow at the Blount Street and East Campus substations.
The company sent a letter to Rhodes-Conway Friday offering to meet and answer any questions she had. However, Rhodes-Conway called the company's response "wholly inadequate" and told News 3 Now that she believed the public deserves answers as much as she does.
ATC has said an inspection of the transformer days before the fire revealed a problem with the equipment that needed further review.
"My question is if they knew for the three days before the explosion that there was a problem, why didn't they preemptively take this thing offline when they know that it is in downtown Madison right next to a gas station, right next to a bunch of other electric infrastructure?" Rhodes-Conway said.
A spokesperson for ATC said the company has canvassed its fleet of transformers, looking for the same make and model and looking for similarities to the Blount transformer.
The spokesperson said a new transformer was installed in the substation and the company hopes to have it in service by mid-October.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Sheriff: Man killed in his basement was targeted
- DNR officials warn waterfowl hunters to take caution as water levels rise
- Waunakee man sentenced to three years for kicking Portage police officer in head
- Wisconsin law enforcement recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Harvest Moon Festival supports environmental projects, goals
- Gallery Night connects community with local art