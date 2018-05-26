WEATHER ALERT

At least one injured in McFarland crash, dispatch says

Posted: May 26, 2018 01:18 PM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2018 02:31 PM CDT

MCFARLAND, Wis. - At least one person was injured in a crash on Bashford Steet in McFarland, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Crews responded o the accident that happened around 12:30 p.m.

Dispatch said one ambulance was called to the scene and that at least one person was injured. 

There were no reports of road closures due to the accident.

McFarland officials did not have any additional information as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3.

 

