At least 5 reports of theft from cars in Fitchburg since Friday night, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police said they have received at least five reports of theft, or potential theft, from cars since 10 p.m. Friday.

In a news release, police said in at least one instance, a garage door opener was taken from an unlocked car.

Officials said while they were investigating one of the reports, an officer saw a dark SUV drive quickly away from the area.

The incidents were reported on the 5400 block of Lacy Road, the 5400 block of Quarry Hill Drive, the 5600 block of Byrneland Street, the 5600 block of Polworth Street and on Patrick Way, according to the release.

Police are asking residents near the above addresses to check any home surveillance cameras for unusual activity.

