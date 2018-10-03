News

At least 15 arrested at minimum wage demonstration outside McDonald's

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 03:41 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 03:41 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - About 100 demonstrators pushing for a $15 an hour minimum wage prompted a McDonald's restaurant in Milwaukee to close as they congregated outside the fast food restaurant.

Police made about 15 arrests as the protest moved onto a busy street and blocked traffic on the city's north side. The demonstration is part of the "Fight for $15," a national movement seeking to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for fast food, child care, airlines and other workers. The group also wants the right to start unions or join existing ones.

A demonstration was planned in Chicago Thursday and in Miami where higher education workers are expected to join fast-food workers in a protest in Miami. A U.S. House candidate was among those arrested Tuesday at a similar demonstration in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration