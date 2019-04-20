At 19, Wisconsin's youngest lawmaker aiming high

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's youngest lawmaker is much like your typical 19-year-old who binge-watches Netflix, goes out to movies, and eats out with friends.

But Democratic Rep. Kalan Haywood doesn't have a lot of free time these days. The Milwaukee teenager's days in the Legislature tend to be jam-packed. He dashes from committee hearings to office meetings with lobbyists and at the end of the day still has homework to worry about.

Haywood is a sophomore at Cardinal Stritch University, where he's pursuing a degree in business administration.

Haywood is one of three lawmakers nationally who were 19 when they were elected to legislatures in November. The others are in West Virginia and New Hampshire.

