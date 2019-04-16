Assembly leaders raise concerns about the tax implications of Evers' proposed budget

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - At the state Capitol Monday, assembly Republicans raised concerns about how Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal could affect the state taxes you pay.

During the news conference, GOP leaders said Wisconsinites' tax burden is at risk claiming Evers’ budget proposal would spend down the current surplus and not add additional dollars to the rainy day fund.

"Gov. Evers’ blank-check budget would spend down the surplus and then some, while adding no additional dollars to the rainy day fund,” State Rep. Adam Neylon, (R) Pewaukee, said. “It is irresponsible governing to require more of taxpayers at this time."

Evers has maintained that his budget proposal is necessary to fund education, road repairs and affordable health care.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.