Lawmakers have approved a bill that would change how Wisconsin students learn to read.

MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly approved significant changes to how reading is taught in Wisconsin during a bipartisan vote Wednesday, creating a new state office and spending $50 million to improve reading in the state. 

The bill would ban teaching the "three cueing" approach to reading, which asks students to look for different context "cues" when they do not know the meaning of a word. That differs from a "phonics" approach, which teaches students the sounds of groupings of letters to help a student sound a word out. 