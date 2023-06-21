MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly approved significant changes to how reading is taught in Wisconsin during a bipartisan vote Wednesday, creating a new state office and spending $50 million to improve reading in the state.
The bill would ban teaching the "three cueing" approach to reading, which asks students to look for different context "cues" when they do not know the meaning of a word. That differs from a "phonics" approach, which teaches students the sounds of groupings of letters to help a student sound a word out.
To implement that change, the bill would create an Office of Literacy within the Department of Public Instruction. The $50 million price tag would be used to help retrain teachers in new ways to teach reading, cover part of the cost of updating curricula, and pay for literacy coaches to help schools that are most in need around the state.
"Other states have taken measures similar to what we are going to do today in switching over to a science-based reading program," said bill author Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, during a news conference Wednesday. "This gets us back on track."
There was some debate over how to handle students that may be falling behind by the third grade. The bill requires DPI to create a guidance for whether a student is struggling enough to be held back, but school districts will get the final say on what that holding-back policy looks like for their students.
Kitchens said he worked with DPI to come to an agreement on that part of the bill. The state agency was initially against an early draft of the legislation but signed off on the amended bill approved Wednesday.
"We have a significant amount of work ahead of us to help change student outcomes, but this reading package is a big step in the right direction," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly.
According to Kitchens, officials at DPI said Gov. Tony Evers was on board with the proposal with the changes negotiated ahead of Wednesday's vote. The governor's office later clarified to News 3 Now that Evers was still reviewing the legislation and had not decided whether he would support the bill. The legislation must first pass the state Senate before heading to the governor's desk.
Democrats by and large supported many parts of the bill, but voted against it — arguing they needed to discuss it further.
"There are so many good things in this bill that I wish I could vote for — I mean, the literacy screener, the professional development and coaches, the curriculum updates, these are good provisions," said Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay. "I urge this body, Mr. Speaker, to put partisanship aside, take this bill up in committee rework it work with our partners."
The legislation was ultimately approved with a handful of Democratic votes, including Madison-area Rep. Shelia Stubbs.
