MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic lawmakers, surrounded by healthcare professionals and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, introduced legislation Wednesday that would establish an individual's right to access, and a healthcare provider's right to provide, contraceptives and information regarding contraception.
If passed, the Right to Contraception Act would prevent the state or any local government from enacting laws that limit access to contraceptives or information about contraception.
"The Right to Contraception Act makes it clear that contraception is a fundamental human right, central to an individual's privacy, health, career and social and economic futures," Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said.
The proposal comes nearly one year since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, in which Supreme Court justices ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion.
"The devastating impact of the Dobbs decision, an assault on our freedom, highlights the need to do more to protect access to contraception," Subeck said.
This comes the same day the Wisconsin Assembly approved a bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives to Wisconsinites. Under the bill language, that includes hormonal contraceptive patches and self-administered oral hormonal contraceptives.
The bill was approved with overwhelming bipartisan support. Only 11 representatives, all Republicans, voted against the measure.
"Birth control is 99.9% effective if if it's used consistently. One of the biggest obstacles to that is the availability, so this will help considerably with that," said Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, the bill's author.
The legislation now heads to the state Senate.
