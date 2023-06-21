Democratic lawmakers, surrounded by healthcare professionals and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, introduced legislation Wednesday that would establish an individual's right to access, and a healthcare provider's right to provide, contraceptives and information regarding contraception.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic lawmakers, surrounded by healthcare professionals and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, introduced legislation Wednesday that would establish an individual's right to access, and a healthcare provider's right to provide, contraceptives and information regarding contraception.

If passed, the Right to Contraception Act would prevent the state or any local government from enacting laws that limit access to contraceptives or information about contraception. 