Ask the Emergency Manager: Sauk County residents discuss flooding with officials
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Residents of Sauk County will have their chance to speak to emergency management Monday night.
At 6 p.m. Monday night, residents can call 877-658-5107 and enter passcode 285099# to ask any questions about the historic flooding experienced across the county.
Suggested questions include how to properly clean up debris, how to find emotional support and what the next steps will be following lowered water levels.
All residents are welcome to call.
