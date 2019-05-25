As water parks open for season, climate predictions show potentially cool, rainy summer

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - The weather is cooperating as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Pools and water parks in the area are open, but climate predictions show the rainy, cooler-than-average weather this May might stick around throughout the summer.

"It's beautiful, no complaints,” Laurie Winterfield said. “It's beautiful out, nice and warm."

After a long winter and spring, Noah’s Ark visitors like Winterfield and her daughter, Piper, are more than ready to slide into summer.

"It feels like summer, doesn't it?" Winterfield said. "We're hoping to go swimming a lot, right Piper?"

It means cooling off in the water again, but Wisconsites may have to get used to “cool” and “water,” which might be this summer’s theme.

"While you can't necessarily be the most accurate predicting that far out, you can generally pick up on patterns,” News 3 Now meteorologist Chris Reece said.

Reece said the Climate Prediction Center is expecting a wetter-than-average pattern across the country during the summer months, meaning a cooler-than-average summer, as well.

"If you go through a summer with multiple rainstorms, you end up with a cooler summer overall,” he said. “Because one, your temperatures remain cooler because of the cloud cover and rain, but when you have a lush, very wet ground, it's hard to heat that all up."

"We always want our days to be just like it is today,” Noah’s Ark Assistant General Manager Matt Hehl said. “Warm and sunny, but weather is certainly on our minds at all times."

Hehl said the water park has more than just water slides and pools for when water is coming from the wrong places.

"For example, this year (we’re) opening our 18-hole mini-golf course. We have a 4D theater,” he said. "When we have complete washouts or heavy rain, that tends to dampen the spirits of people, but cool weather, people are still going to turn out, because this is something they look forward to all summer long."

Reece said while there will likely be more cooler days this summer, that doesn't mean there won't be any hot ones.

"I think we're going to see a summer, it just might be a little more active than some of the previous summers we've seen,” he said.

Noah’s Ark is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Other water parks in the Dells are open this weekend, as well, according to their websites, including Kalahari, the Wilderness, Chula Vista, Mt. Olympus and the Great Wolf Lodge.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.