As possible end to General Motors strike draws near, workers continue to picket

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 08:56 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:22 PM CDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As United Automobile Workers and General Motors announced they have reached a tentative deal to end a 31-day labor stoppage, workers across the country continue to picket.

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, nearly 4,000 employees, including dozens who commute from Janesville, Wisconsin, picketed again throughout Wednesday. 

Details are mostly unavailable about the tentative plan and what it would mean for workers, but leaders in Fort Wayne hope a meeting in Detroit on Thursday morning could shed light on the situation.

In a letter from top UAW negotiator Terry Dittes, union members were told they would receive further instruction whether to keep picketing or not Thursday afternoon. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


