As possible end to General Motors strike draws near, workers continue to picket

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As United Automobile Workers and General Motors announced they have reached a tentative deal to end a 31-day labor stoppage, workers across the country continue to picket.

It's day 31 of a labor dispute between GM and the UAW. Did you know that dozens of workers still commute from Janesville to work (and picket) here in Ft. Wayne? Tonight and tomorrow, you'll hear their stories only on #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/ahqtR0uoZ7 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 16, 2019

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, nearly 4,000 employees, including dozens who commute from Janesville, Wisconsin, picketed again throughout Wednesday.

Details are mostly unavailable about the tentative plan and what it would mean for workers, but leaders in Fort Wayne hope a meeting in Detroit on Thursday morning could shed light on the situation.

In a letter from top UAW negotiator Terry Dittes, union members were told they would receive further instruction whether to keep picketing or not Thursday afternoon.

