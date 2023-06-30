Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is currently considering line item vetoes over the state budget, according to his office, while leaving a veto of the entire state budget on the table. 

The governor's office confirmed Evers made comments during a stop in Eau Claire Thursday that "there will be as many vetoes as we can muster" if he does end up signing the bill. The comments were initially reported by a local Eau Claire television station. 