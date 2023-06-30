MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is currently considering line item vetoes over the state budget, according to his office, while leaving a veto of the entire state budget on the table.
The governor's office confirmed Evers made comments during a stop in Eau Claire Thursday that "there will be as many vetoes as we can muster" if he does end up signing the bill. The comments were initially reported by a local Eau Claire television station.
After hours of debate, the Wisconsin Assembly approves the next two year budget, sending it to the governor who has promised to use his veto pen on significant portions.
Evers, a Democrat, told reporters during a stop in Monroe that he would consider vetoing the entire state budget over $32 million in cuts to the University of Wisconsin System. Republican lawmakers that drafted the budget included those cuts to prevent funding for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Evers said he was waiting for a final draft of the budget before making any decisions, which the Legislature sent him Thursday night. The governor did not take any questions on the budget during an event Friday in Superior.
The budget also includes a $3.5 billion income tax cut — a significant goal of Republicans in the next two-year budget. It could, however, be one of the items that Evers strikes out of the budget using his line item veto.
Republican lawmakers told reporters that a veto would not stop them from using that money for tax cuts.
"Er will come back and find ways to do other tax cuts, because it's the people's money," said. Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Legislature's budget-writing committee. "I realize that Democrats think they always know how to spend it better, but that's not the way our caucus feels. So if he [Evers] eliminates a substantial portion of the tax cut, I don't know why we wouldn't find new ways to cut taxes."
The budget is now on the governor's desk, and he could take action on the budget within coming weeks.
