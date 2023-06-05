MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' free fishing opportunity over the weekend drew anglers to area waterways while also serving as a way to educate people about possible fish contaminants.
The free fishing weekend has been around since the 1980s, according to the DNR's Theresa Strabo, who says this is about encouraging people to get out and try the sport.
"It's really important to keep the enthusiasm going here in Wisconsin for fishing," she said. "We don't really have a little clicker going for every place, but I know I saw a lot of people out this weekend, a lot of people were out fishing."
For new people fishing in Madison, however, the DNR encourages them to be aware of PFAs, commonly referred to as "forever chemicals."
"That's a sad truth that our lakes are not what we would like them to be," Strabo said.
The DNR makes recommendations for a series of contaminants, including PFAs, which can be found in Madison lakes. The agency lists a broad guidance to limit walleye, bass, pike and catfish consumption, among others, to just one serving per month for women under 50 and children due to reproductive and developmental concerns.
The DNR recommends servings for the same group of once per month for fish including bluegill, crappies, yellow perch, sunfish, rock bass, bullheads and inland trout. People outside that group have looser recommendations.
You can find the full list on the DNR website, linked here.
That's advice that longtime fishermen, like Willie Fleming who has fished in Madison for decades, heeds.
"The DNR, when they report bad eating habits from the fish habitats, we just listen to them and when it's good to eat them or when it's not," he said.
The DNR has issued specific fish consumption advisories for the Yahara chain of lakes in Dane County, with elevated levels of "PFAs found in fish from lakes Monona, Kegonsa and Waubesa. Lower levels were found in lakes Mendota and Wingra.
"I really hope that people will be cautious but be mindful and still enjoy the bounty of our lakes," Strabo said, "because there's nothing better than just pulling in a fish from your neighborhood lake and cooking it up that day."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.