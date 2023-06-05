As the summer fishing season begins, the DNR says anglers should be aware of PFAs in Madison lakes.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' free fishing opportunity over the weekend drew anglers to area waterways while also serving as a way to educate people about possible fish contaminants. 

The free fishing weekend has been around since the 1980s, according to the DNR's Theresa Strabo, who says this is about encouraging people to get out and try the sport. 

