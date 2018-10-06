As Brewers take a 2-0 series lead, fans take in the experience

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Long before the first pitch between the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies, Chad Klaubauf was ready to go.

Klaubauf, a Green Bay native, had driven down to Milwaukee with friends and family on Thursday to see game one of the National League Divisional Series. One day later, they were back at Miller Park, stocked with enough rations to feed a small country..

"We try and get as much as we can," Klaubauf said in reference to his the spread at his family tailgate. "We've got every piece of meat, we obviously have every different kind of chips, and we've got all kinds of different booze and beer."

For Klaubauf, each tailgate is an opportunity to meet someone new. At his tent, no one is turned away.

"Whoever wants to come can come," he said. "We make a whole lot of friends."

On the other side of the parking lot, Brewers fan Phil Nett was also taking in the pregame tailgate, He says in moments like this, He can feel his father's presence the most.

"My dad was a huge Brewers fan," he said. "He passed a few years ago and we actually have him in a Brewers urn where he'll spend eternity. He's more than happy with that."

Nett says while his father was never able to see his favorite team win it all, he has a feeling this could be the year.

Across town, Fourth Base bar is at capacity. While some fans grab a quick meal before the game, others are settling in. This will be their home for the next four hours as they urge their team on while watching on one of the many flatscreen TVs that line the walls.

At a table near the bar, Tom Hannon drinks a beer and laughs with his two childhood best friends. One hour earlier, Hannon was still on a flight into Milwaukee from Atlanta. Originally from Middleton, Hannon decided to come up for the game, saying it was too big of a moment to miss.

I’m at fourth base in Milwaukee, where excited Brewer fans are already filling in, including Tom (middle) who flew in this morning from Atlanta to see his brewers play! Hear his story tonight only on #News3 @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/N9gBz9MavV — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 5, 2018

"I was hoping it was going to be the Cubs," he said. "But it didn't matter."

At the grill, Fourth Base owner CJ Papara works as quickly as he can. He has a full house and is trying to get orders out. His bar is incredibly busy. He loves it.

Papara took over the business from his parents, who opened it in the 1970s. Since then, the professional baseball team in town has only made the playoffs a handful of times.

"There's an excitement in the air," he said. "there's not too many October games you get."

The Brewers did in fact win on Friday, sending Papara, Hannon, Nett, and Klaubauf home happy. With one more win, each of them knows their hometown team is one step closer to doing something magical.

For now, they're taking it in.