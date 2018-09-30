News

Aruna run raises money to fight human trafficking in India

MADISON, Wis. - Runners and walkers helped fight sex trafficking in India by participating in a 5-K on Saturday. 

The 5-K helped benefit the Aruna Project, whose mission is to free sexually enslaved women in India. 

Each person in the race ran for a specific enslaved woman by name. Organizers said this event gives people a chance to talk about an issue that is often hidden. 

"It's something that's uncomfortable for people to talk about. That's the great thing about having an event like a 5K is that it's social. They can go out and do it with other people and they can bring it up in conversation and say 'this is why I'm running today" Alex Pence, an event organizer, said. 

 

