Artful Women exhibit empowers women, gives them a voice

MADISON, Wis. - In an effort to empower women, artists raised funds through the Artful Women exhibit. Their artwork is displayed at University of Wisconsin Health.

A reception Sunday honored the 46 artists, and based off a judge's opinion, some artists were given prizes. The art was judged on innovation, aesthetics and ideas.

Mandy Kron, UW Health art coordinator, said the artwork gives women a voice. Money raised from the purchased art is given back to the artists and to the Wisconsin Women's Network, which is a nonprofit organization that works throughout Wisconsin to advance the lives of women and girls.

"I think (the art exhibit) gets their message out to a lot of people," Kron said. "We have so many people coming through the hospital here that get to see that and hopefully know about the programs they do."

People can buy the art at UW Health, where it'll be displayed until Dec. 6.

