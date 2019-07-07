Art in the Park hosts 70 vendors in 56th year

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Celebrating the 56th year of Lodi's Art in the Park, about 70 vendors showed up to sell their art.

The art fair, which happened in Habermann Park in downtown Lodi, tries to bring in new, local artists each year.

These artists show all different types of art, such as sculptures, maps, paintings and pottery. Many of these artists do their work full-time, but even for those who don't, like artist Ginny Klein, the fair is more than just a venue for sales.

"It's not just about selling the product," Klein said. "I really enjoy talking to people, fnding out where they're from, what they do. It's just nice having conversations with people"

Klein herself sells teapots she's refurbished from secondhand stores after buying reusable materials. She sells the teapots for people to use outside as yard and garden decorations. Klein mentioned some people even use her art to give birds water.

Although the fair brought in the local community, it started off with a downpour. To say the least, customers and artists pushed through the weather to celebrate the artists' work.

