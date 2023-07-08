featured Art Fair on the Square returns for 2023 Jul 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Madison summertime staple, and a great opportunity for artists to show off their work, returned to the Capitol Saturday morning. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison summertime staple, and a great opportunity for artists to show off their work, returned to the Capitol Saturday morning.The 65th annual Art Fair on the Square runs from Saturday to Sunday around Capitol Square. The fair is hosted by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts.The event features over 400 artists from around the country. There are also three different stages showcasing live music. The fair attracts around 200,000 people to the Square each year."It gets me to look at stuff that I normally wound not look at," volunteer Chuck Piper said. "That's kind of unique and it broadens me out in some ways."Funds raised from the fair help support the MMoCA, keeping the museum's admission free year-round.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Mystery solved: Janesville fisherman discovers car in Rock River 30 years after it went missing Dane County judge rules abortion lawsuit can continue, says 1849 law only bans feticide, not abortion Search for 13-year-old still considered 'missing persons case' nearly 1 month after his disappearance Middleton police investigating Thursday morning strong-armed robbery Sauk County Sheriff's Office exploring 'all avenues' in search for missing teen Latest News Madison 5K helps raise money to support those affected by brain tumors Gotta go fast: Fitchburg Festival of Speed brings out racers Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say Iowa Republicans will hold 2024 caucuses on January 15 More News