MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison summertime staple, and a great opportunity for artists to show off their work, returned to the Capitol Saturday morning.

The 65th annual Art Fair on the Square runs from Saturday to Sunday around Capitol Square. The fair is hosted by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts.