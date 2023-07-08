Art Fair Off the Square returns for 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Madison summertime staple, and a great opportunity for artists to show off their work, returned to the Capitol Saturday morning. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- Downtown Madison played host to two huge art gatherings this weekend. The 43rd Annual Art Fair Off the Square, on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd with the Capitol Building in the background, is put on by the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople. The two-day event showcases 140 artists from across Wisconsin who specialize in ceramics, art glass, painting, photography, and more. "It gets me to look at stuff that I normally wound not look at," volunteer Chuck Piper said. "That's kind of unique and it broadens me out in some ways."Meanwhile nearby, the 65th annual Art Fair On the Square ran from Saturday to Sunday around the Capitol Square. That fair is hosted by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Biden says war with Russia must end before NATO can consider membership for Ukraine Mallards postpone game after longtime umpire killed in crash Mystery solved: Janesville fisherman discovers car in Rock River 30 years after it went missing Sauk County Sheriff's Office exploring 'all avenues' in search for missing teen Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Latest News US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills Environmental Fun Fair helps local kids connect with nature Divided America: Conservatives move to red states, liberals to blue 1 dead, more than 20 hurt after SUV driving the wrong way rams into a Chicago city bus Biden says war with Russia must end before NATO can consider membership for Ukraine More News