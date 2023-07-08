A Madison summertime staple, and a great opportunity for artists to show off their work, returned to the Capitol Saturday morning.

MADISON, Wis. -- Downtown Madison played host to two huge art gatherings this weekend. 

The 43rd Annual Art Fair Off the Square, on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd with the Capitol Building in the background, is put on by the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople. 