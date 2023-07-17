MADISON, Wis. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Madison attorney facing nearly half a dozen charges, including three felonies, court records show.
Jair Alvarez is charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of victim intimidation, a misdemeanor charge of battery and a misdemeanor charge of contact after domestic abuse arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, a man living with Alvarez and Alvarez's significant other told police he heard Alvarez and the victim yelling on the morning on June 10. When the man went to investigate the noise, he told police he saw Alvarez destroying the woman's phone with a hammer and said Alvarez told him "I’m trying to destroy evidence. Don’t tell anyone or I will kill you. I just pistol-whipped her."
After the man went into another room, Alzarez reportedly pointed a gun at him, and did so again after the man went into his room and then back out into a common space.
After Alvarez pointed the gun at the man a second time, the complaint alleges Alvarez put it down and then began waving a baseball bat at the man. The two began to struggle; eventually, Alvarez came away with the bat and hit the man. The man left the home and drove to urgent care for medical attention.
The complaint said Alvarez has not turned himself in on the charges but has posted on Facebook, disputing the allegations against him and saying the man attacked him.
