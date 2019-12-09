PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Arrest made in Racine homicide

Posted: Dec 09, 2019 10:21 AM CST

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:21 AM CST

RACINE, Wis. - Police say a female suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Racine.

Officers are recommending the 38-year-old Racine woman face charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence Friday afternoon.

Officials said later the shooting was being investigated as a homicide. Police have not identified the victim or released additional details about the case

 

