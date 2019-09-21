Arrest made in Janesville stabbing
A man is in custody after a nonfatal stabbing in Janesville.
Police responded to a call about a man being stabbed in the torso on the 600 block of Cherry Street at 8:35 p.m. Friday. When they made contact with the victim, he said the suspect had left.
Officers found 44-year-old Maurice Williams walking a few blocks from the scene on Rockport Road. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree reckless injury.
The victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover.
