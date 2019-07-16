Arrest made in alleged 'blicky' threat at Walgreens
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have made an arrest after a teen allegedly threatened to "blicky [a Walgreens] up" over the price of e-cigarette pods.
"Blicky" is street slang for a handgun.
Police said 19-year-old Isabel D. Hall was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed.
Employees of the Walgreens on Whitney Way near Westgate Mall said that Friday, a man, later identified as Hall through surveillance tape, grabbed the handle of a handgun he had tucked in his pants and stated, "I'm a blicky this place up."
He never took the weapon out and left shortly after the statement, but employees took it as a threat to shoot up their store.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Hall following a felony traffic stop on South Carroll Street near West Washington Avenue.
Hall is also a suspect in another recent gun crime, according to police.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Henry Vilas Zoo workers keep eye on weather, provide ways for animals to stay cool
- MVP Giannis' older brother Thanasis signed to the Bucks
- 1 sought, 1 arrested in Madison attempted homicide case
- 'That's what we're here for': Rock County businesses offer cool spaces to beat the heat
- Authorities crack down on Milwaukee drug ring; 15 charged
- Father, Madison College teacher who drowned saving kids remembered as 'real hero to many'