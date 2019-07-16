Arrest made in alleged 'blicky' threat at Walgreens

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have made an arrest after a teen allegedly threatened to "blicky [a Walgreens] up" over the price of e-cigarette pods.

"Blicky" is street slang for a handgun.

Police said 19-year-old Isabel D. Hall was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed.

Employees of the Walgreens on Whitney Way near Westgate Mall said that Friday, a man, later identified as Hall through surveillance tape, grabbed the handle of a handgun he had tucked in his pants and stated, "I'm a blicky this place up."

He never took the weapon out and left shortly after the statement, but employees took it as a threat to shoot up their store.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Hall following a felony traffic stop on South Carroll Street near West Washington Avenue.

Hall is also a suspect in another recent gun crime, according to police.

